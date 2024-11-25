Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 394,436 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.06% of Terreno Realty worth $70,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO opened at $60.40 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

