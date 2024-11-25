Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 15,582 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.61% of Hamilton Lane worth $56,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $199.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.65.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

