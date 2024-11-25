Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 333,989 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,989 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.89% of Vipshop worth $75,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 80,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 5.4% in the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 167,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.