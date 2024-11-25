Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $352.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $361.53.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.18.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

