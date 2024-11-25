Caprock Group LLC Buys 127 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 445.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $191.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $193.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

