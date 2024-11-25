Caprock Group LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Rollins by 4,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $13,580,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rollins by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,236,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,325,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 2.0 %

ROL opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

