5,063 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 150.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

