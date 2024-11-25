B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $502,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $95.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

