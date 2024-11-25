Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 76,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 50,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.