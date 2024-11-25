Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 23,974 RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,501,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 111.33%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

