Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $284.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $200.94 and a one year high of $289.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.