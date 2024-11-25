Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $442,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.
Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
