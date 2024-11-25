56,363 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 424,835 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -218.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.