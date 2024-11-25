Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,926 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 875,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 373,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 70.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $7,860,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $458,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BOE stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

