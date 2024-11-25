C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $107.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.