Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $417,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $55,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 362,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $235.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $215.68 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.03. The company has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.