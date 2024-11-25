Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 11,284 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

