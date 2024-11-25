Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 3,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $441,706.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,783.54. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,012. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DORM opened at $139.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.