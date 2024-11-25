Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 60,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $340.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $347.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.83.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

