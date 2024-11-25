Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

