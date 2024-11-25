Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $26.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.