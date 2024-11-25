Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,719 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 578.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $81.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.