Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $16,086,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $76.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.77 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

