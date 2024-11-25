Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 33,336 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 375.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

