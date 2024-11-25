Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,687 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $144.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

