Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lowered to Equal Weight Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Dbs Bank lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.36.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU
Baidu Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 28.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after buying an additional 84,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.