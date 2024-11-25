United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $2,828,672.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $372.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.06 and its 200-day moving average is $332.32. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,316,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $139,206,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after purchasing an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

