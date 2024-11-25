Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

