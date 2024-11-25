BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 280,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.41 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

