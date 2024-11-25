Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 224.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 201.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Maximus by 8,788.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

