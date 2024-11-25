Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 29,741 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,741 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $38.60 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

