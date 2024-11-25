Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

