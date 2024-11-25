Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 124.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.621 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

