Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,401,000 after buying an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 139,897 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,079 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $10,132,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,394 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

QLYS stock opened at $153.37 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,919 shares of company stock worth $2,993,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

