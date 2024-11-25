BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,734 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,313,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $875,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.91 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

