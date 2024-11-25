Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 6,109 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $170.28 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.