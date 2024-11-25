Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,293 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crown by 156.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 172.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CCK opened at $92.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,157,399 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

