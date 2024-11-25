Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,414 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

