BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 29,177 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 18.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 25.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.90. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.