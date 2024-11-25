GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of GAP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP opened at $24.87 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.