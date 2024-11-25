Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $560,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

