Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 382,539 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 157,741 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 57,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,232.56. This represents a 53.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,805.01. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,315. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

