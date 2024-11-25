Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 30,378 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,067,327.54. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,578.40. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock worth $1,900,485. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

