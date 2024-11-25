11,700 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.