IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of IQV opened at $201.82 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

