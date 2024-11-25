4,779 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,824,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $4,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CF opened at $89.79 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

