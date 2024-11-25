Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 260.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after buying an additional 144,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHO shares. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHO stock opened at $160.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.77. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

