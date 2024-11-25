Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of AutoNation worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AutoNation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,910,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,832,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,141,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $172.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average of $168.45. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $197.18.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

