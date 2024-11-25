Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

ACHC opened at $38.23 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

