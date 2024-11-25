Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SMG opened at $77.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.